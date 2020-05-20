All apartments in Los Angeles
127 9010 Tobias Ave
Last updated June 15 2019 at 8:51 AM

127 9010 Tobias Ave

9010 N Tobias Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9010 N Tobias Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COME SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY! Offering pet-friendly studio to two-bedroom apartment homes. The Valley Collection on 9010 Tobias is a luxury gated community located in the heart of Panorama City. Apartment interiors feature modern finishes such as new kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, AC units, and wood-style flooring, granting the luxury of a home with the flexibility of a lease. Modern interiors are complimented with convenient amenities; this community offers 24/7 camera recording, a laundry facility, fitness center, and large outdoor pool. Dont miss out on our up incoming diamond in the rough. We look forward to handing you the key to your new home!!.
Deposit $1000 on Approved Credit.

Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3637

IT490612 - IT49CO3637

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 9010 Tobias Ave have any available units?
127 9010 Tobias Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 9010 Tobias Ave have?
Some of 127 9010 Tobias Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 9010 Tobias Ave currently offering any rent specials?
127 9010 Tobias Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 9010 Tobias Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 9010 Tobias Ave is pet friendly.
Does 127 9010 Tobias Ave offer parking?
No, 127 9010 Tobias Ave does not offer parking.
Does 127 9010 Tobias Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 9010 Tobias Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 9010 Tobias Ave have a pool?
Yes, 127 9010 Tobias Ave has a pool.
Does 127 9010 Tobias Ave have accessible units?
No, 127 9010 Tobias Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 127 9010 Tobias Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 9010 Tobias Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
