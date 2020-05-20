127 9010 Tobias Ave

Amenities

COME SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY! Offering pet-friendly studio to two-bedroom apartment homes. The Valley Collection on 9010 Tobias is a luxury gated community located in the heart of Panorama City. Apartment interiors feature modern finishes such as new kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, AC units, and wood-style flooring, granting the luxury of a home with the flexibility of a lease. Modern interiors are complimented with convenient amenities; this community offers 24/7 camera recording, a laundry facility, fitness center, and large outdoor pool. Dont miss out on our up incoming diamond in the rough. We look forward to handing you the key to your new home!!.

Deposit $1000 on Approved Credit.



Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672

