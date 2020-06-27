1260 North WESTMORELAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Welcome to this charming Silver Lake detached bungalow just minutes from Sunset Junction. The secure gated entry leads to a neatly manicured courtyard garden. Bright, cheery and remodeled throughout including laminate wood floors, marble countertops, and updated appliances. For convenience enjoy your own in-unit washer/dryer. Ample closet space and new AC units provide comfort in this airy and open one bedroom unit. Large private patio to enjoy the summer weather. One designated parking space is included in a small parking lot behind building. First showing Monday July 8th, 4-530pm.