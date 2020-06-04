All apartments in Los Angeles
1258 West 1st Street

1258 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1258 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 West 1st Street have any available units?
1258 West 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1258 West 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1258 West 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 West 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1258 West 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1258 West 1st Street offer parking?
No, 1258 West 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1258 West 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1258 West 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 West 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1258 West 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1258 West 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1258 West 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 West 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1258 West 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1258 West 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1258 West 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

