Last updated July 12 2019 at 8:44 AM

1250 Long Beach Ave

1250 S Long Beach Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1250 S Long Beach Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
1,200 sq actual Artists Loft in DTLA.
Two parking spaces included, in gated lot.
WiFi & utilities included.
Vintage & modern furniture (Eames plywood chair, Mies Van Der Rohe daybed).
Hardwood floors, high ceilings, skylight, vintage industrial windows, wood-burning fireplace.
Central AC and heat.
Brand new washer & dryer in walk-in closet.
Full bath.
Cooks kitchen with dishwasher and large fridge with ice maker and water filter.
Queen-sized memory foam bed.
Sonos One speakers to pair with your device.
Heated saline lap pool and hot tub with jets, & charcoal grill for shared use in pool area.
Studio space available for artist/designers.
Great neighbors, quiet (for DTLA) neighborhood, responsive management and maintenance on grounds M-F.
Easy access to all parts of LA (near to 10, 110 and 5 fwys).
Few minutes drive/bike to Arts District and Little Tokyo, supermarkets, trendy restaurants and bars, galleries and museums.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Long Beach Ave have any available units?
1250 Long Beach Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Long Beach Ave have?
Some of 1250 Long Beach Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Long Beach Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Long Beach Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Long Beach Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Long Beach Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1250 Long Beach Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Long Beach Ave offers parking.
Does 1250 Long Beach Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 Long Beach Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Long Beach Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1250 Long Beach Ave has a pool.
Does 1250 Long Beach Ave have accessible units?
No, 1250 Long Beach Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Long Beach Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Long Beach Ave has units with dishwashers.
