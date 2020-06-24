1250 Long Beach Ave

Amenities
1,200 sq actual Artists Loft in DTLA.
Two parking spaces included, in gated lot.
WiFi & utilities included.
Vintage & modern furniture (Eames plywood chair, Mies Van Der Rohe daybed).
Hardwood floors, high ceilings, skylight, vintage industrial windows, wood-burning fireplace.
Central AC and heat.
Brand new washer & dryer in walk-in closet.
Full bath.
Cooks kitchen with dishwasher and large fridge with ice maker and water filter.
Queen-sized memory foam bed.
Sonos One speakers to pair with your device.
Heated saline lap pool and hot tub with jets, & charcoal grill for shared use in pool area.
Studio space available for artist/designers.
Great neighbors, quiet (for DTLA) neighborhood, responsive management and maintenance on grounds M-F.
Easy access to all parts of LA (near to 10, 110 and 5 fwys).
Few minutes drive/bike to Arts District and Little Tokyo, supermarkets, trendy restaurants and bars, galleries and museums.