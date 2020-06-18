All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

1245 South PLYMOUTH

1245 South Plymouth Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1245 South Plymouth Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
new construction
Experience these six designer-appointed brand new constructed homes in Oxford Square. Each freestanding Modern California Row home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen with a waterfall island, hardwood floors, a lovely rooftop deck with 360 degree panorama views of the city, privately gated side patios, in-unit washer and dryers, open floor plans, 10 foot high ceilings in the bedrooms, and more features! The complex is gated, secured, situated on a centrally located quiet street and features security cameras spread throughout the common areas, with parking for all units in the rear lot. The 6 white brick-clad homes create a private courtyard along the middle ideal for relaxing and a beautiful outdoor common area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 South PLYMOUTH have any available units?
1245 South PLYMOUTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 South PLYMOUTH have?
Some of 1245 South PLYMOUTH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 South PLYMOUTH currently offering any rent specials?
1245 South PLYMOUTH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 South PLYMOUTH pet-friendly?
No, 1245 South PLYMOUTH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1245 South PLYMOUTH offer parking?
Yes, 1245 South PLYMOUTH does offer parking.
Does 1245 South PLYMOUTH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 South PLYMOUTH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 South PLYMOUTH have a pool?
No, 1245 South PLYMOUTH does not have a pool.
Does 1245 South PLYMOUTH have accessible units?
No, 1245 South PLYMOUTH does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 South PLYMOUTH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 South PLYMOUTH has units with dishwashers.
