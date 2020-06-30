Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12375 OSBORNE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
12375 OSBORNE Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 1
12375 OSBORNE Place
12375 Osborne Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12375 Osborne Place, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12375 OSBORNE Place have any available units?
12375 OSBORNE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 12375 OSBORNE Place currently offering any rent specials?
12375 OSBORNE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12375 OSBORNE Place pet-friendly?
No, 12375 OSBORNE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12375 OSBORNE Place offer parking?
No, 12375 OSBORNE Place does not offer parking.
Does 12375 OSBORNE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12375 OSBORNE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12375 OSBORNE Place have a pool?
No, 12375 OSBORNE Place does not have a pool.
Does 12375 OSBORNE Place have accessible units?
No, 12375 OSBORNE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12375 OSBORNE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12375 OSBORNE Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 12375 OSBORNE Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12375 OSBORNE Place does not have units with air conditioning.
