All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:17 PM

12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE

12354 Ormskirk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12354 Ormskirk Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

new construction
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
Large 1 BR Apartment available - Property Id: 73290

Hello,

Newly constructed 1 Bedroom with attached bath and large living room available to rent. Its over 500 plus sq. ft with an incredible view.

It has a separate entry. It has a swanky bathroom and plenty of space. It also consist of a separate kitchen space and living area. This is the last house on the hill and the entire valley is seen from the room. Please check the pictures for the view.

Utilities included.
Separate/ Private entry.
24x7 Internet,
Off-Street Parking,
Security Cameras.
No pets allowed.
No smoking on the property.

Students and working single individuals are preferred.

Thanks.
Contact: 818-905-1212
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/73290p
Property Id 73290

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5015062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE have any available units?
12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE have?
Some of 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE's amenities include new construction, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12354 ORMSKIRK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS
6611 Woodman Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91401
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College