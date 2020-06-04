Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1230 South HOBART
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1230 South HOBART
1230 South Hobart Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1230 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Olympic Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious home with High Cielings, and large front patio. Ready to be yours on a one year lease Furnished or Unfurnished! Newly remodeled kitchen, and plenty of Storage. Also boasts On-Site Laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1230 South HOBART have any available units?
1230 South HOBART doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1230 South HOBART have?
Some of 1230 South HOBART's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1230 South HOBART currently offering any rent specials?
1230 South HOBART is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 South HOBART pet-friendly?
No, 1230 South HOBART is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1230 South HOBART offer parking?
No, 1230 South HOBART does not offer parking.
Does 1230 South HOBART have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 South HOBART does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 South HOBART have a pool?
No, 1230 South HOBART does not have a pool.
Does 1230 South HOBART have accessible units?
No, 1230 South HOBART does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 South HOBART have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 South HOBART does not have units with dishwashers.
