All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1230 South HOBART.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1230 South HOBART
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:09 AM

1230 South HOBART

1230 South Hobart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1230 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Olympic Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious home with High Cielings, and large front patio. Ready to be yours on a one year lease Furnished or Unfurnished! Newly remodeled kitchen, and plenty of Storage. Also boasts On-Site Laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 South HOBART have any available units?
1230 South HOBART doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 South HOBART have?
Some of 1230 South HOBART's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 South HOBART currently offering any rent specials?
1230 South HOBART is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 South HOBART pet-friendly?
No, 1230 South HOBART is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1230 South HOBART offer parking?
No, 1230 South HOBART does not offer parking.
Does 1230 South HOBART have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 South HOBART does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 South HOBART have a pool?
No, 1230 South HOBART does not have a pool.
Does 1230 South HOBART have accessible units?
No, 1230 South HOBART does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 South HOBART have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 South HOBART does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College