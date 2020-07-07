12254 Todd Court

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super Cute single family residence located on the corner lot of beautifully tree-lined streets and cul-de-sacl! The interior consists of updated laminate flooring, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and oak cabinets, newer paint throughout, beautiful fireplace in the living room, dining room, 3 nice sized bedrooms (one has built in desk and shelves in the closet...perfect for a home office or kid's playroom AND with French doors leading to the backyard), recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and much more! The detached 2 car garage has been converted to an ADU and IS NOT included in this lease.

The ADU can be available for an additional price if the tenant deisres. The backyard is very private and can be perfect for entertaining! This one won't last long! Call Ken today with questions or to set up a showing!!