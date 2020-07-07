All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:04 AM

12254 Todd Court

12254 Todd Court · No Longer Available
Location

12254 Todd Court, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Cute single family residence located on the corner lot of beautifully tree-lined streets and cul-de-sacl! The interior consists of updated laminate flooring, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and oak cabinets, newer paint throughout, beautiful fireplace in the living room, dining room, 3 nice sized bedrooms (one has built in desk and shelves in the closet...perfect for a home office or kid's playroom AND with French doors leading to the backyard), recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and much more! The detached 2 car garage has been converted to an ADU and IS NOT included in this lease.
The ADU can be available for an additional price if the tenant deisres. The backyard is very private and can be perfect for entertaining! This one won't last long! Call Ken today with questions or to set up a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12254 Todd Court have any available units?
12254 Todd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12254 Todd Court have?
Some of 12254 Todd Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12254 Todd Court currently offering any rent specials?
12254 Todd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12254 Todd Court pet-friendly?
No, 12254 Todd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12254 Todd Court offer parking?
Yes, 12254 Todd Court offers parking.
Does 12254 Todd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12254 Todd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12254 Todd Court have a pool?
No, 12254 Todd Court does not have a pool.
Does 12254 Todd Court have accessible units?
No, 12254 Todd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12254 Todd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12254 Todd Court does not have units with dishwashers.

