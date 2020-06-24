1222 Longwood Ave.

Amenities

Warm, clean, spacious first floor residential duplex . Family owned...pride of ownership...all the conveniences and amenities of home.



Prime Central Location with direct access to: (15-30 minute maximum drive) LAX, Venice/Santa Monica and other Beach Communities, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Cedars Sinai and Childrens Hospitals, The San Fernando Valley, and The Studios: CBS, NBC, Fox, Paramount, Sony, and Universal.



NO Pets

NO Smoking

NO Parties



Shoes OFF (Feng Shui) inside dwelling, preferred OR Shoe footie over shoes Policy Inside Dwelling



Age 25 and older, unless Professionally Employed (at Owners discretion)



***Property has a den/bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom/private suite area. In the photos, the area is set up as a TV/den area***