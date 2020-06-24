All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1222 Longwood Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1222 Longwood Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1222 Longwood Ave.

1222 South Longwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1222 South Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Warm, clean, spacious first floor residential duplex . Family owned...pride of ownership...all the conveniences and amenities of home.

Prime Central Location with direct access to: (15-30 minute maximum drive) LAX, Venice/Santa Monica and other Beach Communities, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Cedars Sinai and Childrens Hospitals, The San Fernando Valley, and The Studios: CBS, NBC, Fox, Paramount, Sony, and Universal.

NO Pets
NO Smoking
NO Parties

Shoes OFF (Feng Shui) inside dwelling, preferred OR Shoe footie over shoes Policy Inside Dwelling

Age 25 and older, unless Professionally Employed (at Owners discretion)

***Property has a den/bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom/private suite area. In the photos, the area is set up as a TV/den area***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Longwood Ave. have any available units?
1222 Longwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1222 Longwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Longwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Longwood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1222 Longwood Ave. offer parking?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1222 Longwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Longwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Longwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Longwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 Longwood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1222 Longwood Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College