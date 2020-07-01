All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12209 DUNOON Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12209 DUNOON Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

12209 DUNOON Lane

12209 Dunoon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12209 Dunoon Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Architectural landmark quadruplex located in prime residential area & designed by Austrian Architect J.R. Davidson. The building has been meticulously restored for quality lifestyle with easy access to local Brentwood amenities and beach areas. Each unit offers hardwood floors and private patios plus a fabulous common space with built-in barbeque, large flat-screen television, fireplace, and wonderful outdoor seating. This space can be shared by all the tenants or reserved for special occasions as need arises. Unit 12209 is a one-bedroom front unit filled with light & opening to beautifully landscaped private courtyard. Top of the line appliances & one car garage. In a nice residential setting, this building has two one-bedroom units, a 2 bedroom unit, and a Studio. All units have private outdoor areas and are in move-in condition - Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12209 DUNOON Lane have any available units?
12209 DUNOON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12209 DUNOON Lane have?
Some of 12209 DUNOON Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12209 DUNOON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12209 DUNOON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12209 DUNOON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12209 DUNOON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12209 DUNOON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12209 DUNOON Lane offers parking.
Does 12209 DUNOON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12209 DUNOON Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12209 DUNOON Lane have a pool?
No, 12209 DUNOON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12209 DUNOON Lane have accessible units?
No, 12209 DUNOON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12209 DUNOON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12209 DUNOON Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College