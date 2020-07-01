12209 DUNOON Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Architectural landmark quadruplex located in prime residential area & designed by Austrian Architect J.R. Davidson. The building has been meticulously restored for quality lifestyle with easy access to local Brentwood amenities and beach areas. Each unit offers hardwood floors and private patios plus a fabulous common space with built-in barbeque, large flat-screen television, fireplace, and wonderful outdoor seating. This space can be shared by all the tenants or reserved for special occasions as need arises. Unit 12209 is a one-bedroom front unit filled with light & opening to beautifully landscaped private courtyard. Top of the line appliances & one car garage. In a nice residential setting, this building has two one-bedroom units, a 2 bedroom unit, and a Studio. All units have private outdoor areas and are in move-in condition - Easy to show.