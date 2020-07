Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Sweet Venice bungalow in a prime location, close to Abbot Kinney shops & restaurants. This charming 2-bedroom casita is light and bright with new wood floors, freshly updated kitchen & bath, and new appliances. There's also a small yard and deck that's ideal for year-round barbecues and relaxation. Come enjoy the ocean breezes in an unbeatable location that's close to everything Venice has to offer.