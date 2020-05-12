11962 GORHAM Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Stunning contemporary in Brentwood! Multi-level townhome with a brilliant orchestration of light, steel, and walls of glass. Front 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath with amenities that include an in-unit elevator, white oak floors throughout, Bosch stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, glass backsplash and eating counter. Master suite has a large enclosed tile patio with garden landscaping, oversized walk in closet, soaking tub, and a large shower. These spaces include 2 additional bedroom suites. Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the view roof deck with panoramic and ocean vistas. Additions include direct access of 3 individual parking, laundry closet, 3 zone a/c and cat 5 wiring. Available furnished for $11,500 or unfurnished for $10,900. Month-to-Month available furnished at different rate. Furnished by top interior design house; Pampa Designs.