All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11962 GORHAM Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11962 GORHAM Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:03 AM

11962 GORHAM Avenue

11962 Gorham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11962 Gorham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Stunning contemporary in Brentwood! Multi-level townhome with a brilliant orchestration of light, steel, and walls of glass. Front 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath with amenities that include an in-unit elevator, white oak floors throughout, Bosch stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, glass backsplash and eating counter. Master suite has a large enclosed tile patio with garden landscaping, oversized walk in closet, soaking tub, and a large shower. These spaces include 2 additional bedroom suites. Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the view roof deck with panoramic and ocean vistas. Additions include direct access of 3 individual parking, laundry closet, 3 zone a/c and cat 5 wiring. Available furnished for $11,500 or unfurnished for $10,900. Month-to-Month available furnished at different rate. Furnished by top interior design house; Pampa Designs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11962 GORHAM Avenue have any available units?
11962 GORHAM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11962 GORHAM Avenue have?
Some of 11962 GORHAM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11962 GORHAM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11962 GORHAM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11962 GORHAM Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11962 GORHAM Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11962 GORHAM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11962 GORHAM Avenue offers parking.
Does 11962 GORHAM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11962 GORHAM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11962 GORHAM Avenue have a pool?
No, 11962 GORHAM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11962 GORHAM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11962 GORHAM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11962 GORHAM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11962 GORHAM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College