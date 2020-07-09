Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11913 Weir Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11913 Weir Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:06 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11913 Weir Street
11913 Weir Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11913 Weir Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11913 Weir Street have any available units?
11913 Weir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11913 Weir Street currently offering any rent specials?
11913 Weir Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11913 Weir Street pet-friendly?
No, 11913 Weir Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11913 Weir Street offer parking?
No, 11913 Weir Street does not offer parking.
Does 11913 Weir Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11913 Weir Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11913 Weir Street have a pool?
No, 11913 Weir Street does not have a pool.
Does 11913 Weir Street have accessible units?
No, 11913 Weir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11913 Weir Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11913 Weir Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11913 Weir Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11913 Weir Street does not have units with air conditioning.
