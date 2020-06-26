Rent Calculator
119 N Park View St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 1
119 N Park View St
119 North Park View Street
·
No Longer Available
119 North Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
range
oven
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hardwood Flooring
Large Windows
Bright Natural Light Throughout
Great Closet Space
Stove & Fridge Included
Street Parking Only
Private Living Environment
Centrally Located
Great, Friendly Neighbors
(RLNE3272538)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 119 N Park View St have any available units?
119 N Park View St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 119 N Park View St have?
Some of 119 N Park View St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 119 N Park View St currently offering any rent specials?
119 N Park View St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 N Park View St pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 N Park View St is pet friendly.
Does 119 N Park View St offer parking?
No, 119 N Park View St does not offer parking.
Does 119 N Park View St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 N Park View St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 N Park View St have a pool?
No, 119 N Park View St does not have a pool.
Does 119 N Park View St have accessible units?
No, 119 N Park View St does not have accessible units.
Does 119 N Park View St have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 N Park View St does not have units with dishwashers.
