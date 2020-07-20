1184 Spence Street

Amenities

New remolded Unit for rent in Boyle Heights! This home has been done top to bottom. Offers 3 bedroom and 2 baths. Walking in you will be greeted with beautiful new following that runs thought out the home. The large living room is great for those movie nights. In the kitchen you can find recessed lighting, granite counter-tops and beautiful white cabinetry to tie it all together. In the kitchen is also where you will find the washer and dryer hook ups. The large bedroom are great for all to grow. The attached garage offers 2 spaces and is assigned to this unit as well. Contact us today to schedule your private showing or for more information.