All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1184 Spence Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1184 Spence Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

1184 Spence Street

1184 S Spence St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1184 S Spence St, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Boyle Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
New remolded Unit for rent in Boyle Heights! This home has been done top to bottom. Offers 3 bedroom and 2 baths. Walking in you will be greeted with beautiful new following that runs thought out the home. The large living room is great for those movie nights. In the kitchen you can find recessed lighting, granite counter-tops and beautiful white cabinetry to tie it all together. In the kitchen is also where you will find the washer and dryer hook ups. The large bedroom are great for all to grow. The attached garage offers 2 spaces and is assigned to this unit as well. Contact us today to schedule your private showing or for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1184 Spence Street have any available units?
1184 Spence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1184 Spence Street currently offering any rent specials?
1184 Spence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1184 Spence Street pet-friendly?
No, 1184 Spence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1184 Spence Street offer parking?
Yes, 1184 Spence Street offers parking.
Does 1184 Spence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1184 Spence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1184 Spence Street have a pool?
No, 1184 Spence Street does not have a pool.
Does 1184 Spence Street have accessible units?
No, 1184 Spence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1184 Spence Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1184 Spence Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1184 Spence Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1184 Spence Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College