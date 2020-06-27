All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11820 hart st #10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11820 hart st #10
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

11820 hart st #10

11820 Hart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11820 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 bedroom 1 bath in NOHO - Property Id: 110962

1 bedroom 1 bath. 1 cover parking. Laundry on site.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/110962p
Property Id 110962

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5088490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11820 hart st #10 have any available units?
11820 hart st #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11820 hart st #10 have?
Some of 11820 hart st #10's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11820 hart st #10 currently offering any rent specials?
11820 hart st #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11820 hart st #10 pet-friendly?
No, 11820 hart st #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11820 hart st #10 offer parking?
Yes, 11820 hart st #10 offers parking.
Does 11820 hart st #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11820 hart st #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11820 hart st #10 have a pool?
No, 11820 hart st #10 does not have a pool.
Does 11820 hart st #10 have accessible units?
No, 11820 hart st #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 11820 hart st #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11820 hart st #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College