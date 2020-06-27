Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
11820 hart st #10
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM
11820 hart st #10
11820 Hart Street
11820 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
oven
range
refrigerator
on-site laundry
parking
1 bedroom 1 bath in NOHO - Property Id: 110962
1 bedroom 1 bath. 1 cover parking. Laundry on site.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/110962p
Property Id 110962
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5088490)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 11820 hart st #10 have any available units?
11820 hart st #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11820 hart st #10 have?
Some of 11820 hart st #10's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11820 hart st #10 currently offering any rent specials?
11820 hart st #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11820 hart st #10 pet-friendly?
No, 11820 hart st #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11820 hart st #10 offer parking?
Yes, 11820 hart st #10 offers parking.
Does 11820 hart st #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11820 hart st #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11820 hart st #10 have a pool?
No, 11820 hart st #10 does not have a pool.
Does 11820 hart st #10 have accessible units?
No, 11820 hart st #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 11820 hart st #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11820 hart st #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
