Location! Location! Location! 118 Fremont is newly painted, furnished and is ready for your most discriminating client! 4 bedrooms 3 bath upstairs replete with palatial master suite with fabulous closets and bath! Downstairs has lovely foyer, formal living room, dining room, entry, family room, breakfast room and chef's kitchen! Outside has a covered patio, gardens and incredible guest house! Enjoy living within a 24/7 gated community of Fremont Place!