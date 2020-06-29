All apartments in Los Angeles
11715 GOSHEN Avenue
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM

11715 GOSHEN Avenue

11715 Goshen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11715 Goshen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely, light-filled home resides in a newer construction building, right in the heart of Brentwood. The contemporary design is highlighted by an open floor plan, hardwood floors, a gas burning fireplace, and a patio with peaceful mountain views. The stylish kitchen features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cabinetry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, a massive bathroom (with a dual vanity, walk-in shower, and large bathtub), and access to the patio. Two other generously sized bedrooms complete the unit, located at the back of the building, providing lots of privacy. This residence affords a great lifestyle in a highly sought after location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11715 GOSHEN Avenue have any available units?
11715 GOSHEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11715 GOSHEN Avenue have?
Some of 11715 GOSHEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11715 GOSHEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11715 GOSHEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11715 GOSHEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11715 GOSHEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11715 GOSHEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11715 GOSHEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 11715 GOSHEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11715 GOSHEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11715 GOSHEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 11715 GOSHEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11715 GOSHEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11715 GOSHEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11715 GOSHEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11715 GOSHEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

