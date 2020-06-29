11715 GOSHEN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely, light-filled home resides in a newer construction building, right in the heart of Brentwood. The contemporary design is highlighted by an open floor plan, hardwood floors, a gas burning fireplace, and a patio with peaceful mountain views. The stylish kitchen features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cabinetry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, a massive bathroom (with a dual vanity, walk-in shower, and large bathtub), and access to the patio. Two other generously sized bedrooms complete the unit, located at the back of the building, providing lots of privacy. This residence affords a great lifestyle in a highly sought after location!