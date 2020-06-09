All apartments in Los Angeles
1166 East ADAMS

1166 East Adams Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1166 East Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Great investment opportunity or for Big family use. Side by side 2 units with 2 bed 1 bath guest house fully remodeled and finished in 2019 from top to bottom. New roof, new electricity, new plumbing, new kitchen, new cabinets, plenty of parking spaces, many more. The garage is converted into 2 bed 1 bath as guest house, Office, or recreation room. Can be rented with one of units or separate. Close to 10 and 110 FWY, restaurants, DTLA. Property is fully vacant so there is no analysis to utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 East ADAMS have any available units?
1166 East ADAMS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1166 East ADAMS currently offering any rent specials?
1166 East ADAMS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 East ADAMS pet-friendly?
No, 1166 East ADAMS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1166 East ADAMS offer parking?
Yes, 1166 East ADAMS offers parking.
Does 1166 East ADAMS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 East ADAMS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 East ADAMS have a pool?
No, 1166 East ADAMS does not have a pool.
Does 1166 East ADAMS have accessible units?
No, 1166 East ADAMS does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 East ADAMS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 East ADAMS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 East ADAMS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 East ADAMS does not have units with air conditioning.
