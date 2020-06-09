1166 East ADAMS

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Great investment opportunity or for Big family use. Side by side 2 units with 2 bed 1 bath guest house fully remodeled and finished in 2019 from top to bottom. New roof, new electricity, new plumbing, new kitchen, new cabinets, plenty of parking spaces, many more. The garage is converted into 2 bed 1 bath as guest house, Office, or recreation room. Can be rented with one of units or separate. Close to 10 and 110 FWY, restaurants, DTLA. Property is fully vacant so there is no analysis to utilities.