Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

11502 Killion Street Unit 1

11502 Killion Street · No Longer Available
Location

11502 Killion Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
"SPECIAL PROMO: SIGN THE LEASE BEFORE FEBRUARY 20, 2020 AND GET A $300.00 ONE TIME MOVE-IN DISCOUNT ON THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT"

UNFURNISHED, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2-STORY APARTMENT in the dynamic Mid-Town North Hollywood neighborhood.

The cozy interior features hardwood flooring, wall-to-wall carpet that starts from the stairs leading up to the second floor, and a warm fireplace. The sizable kitchen is fully equipped with fine wood cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The bathrooms have shower and bath combos, with the one on the second floor shared between two bedrooms.

The exterior has a yard that the HOA will take care of and comes with a 2-car tandem parking in the buildings underground garage. It has air conditioning and forced-air heating for climate control. A coin-operated washer and dryer are available for your laundry needs.

Small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenants pay for gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: trash, water, landscaping, sewage, and hot water.

The propertys Walkscore is 76/100 and Bikescore is 84/100. It is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location so most errands can be done either on foot or by bicycle. It is just a nine-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the North Hollywood Station stop.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1fjy5ogBooN

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby parks: North Hollywood Park, North Hollywood Park, and Victory-Vineland Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
237/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
162 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
154 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
224 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5181630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

