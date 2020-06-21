All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10750 Wilshire Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10750 Wilshire Boulevard
Last updated June 2 2020 at 1:50 PM

10750 Wilshire Boulevard

10750 Wilshire Boulevard · (310) 871-7383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10750 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Experience breathtaking views from this newly remodeled condo in the illustrious Wilshire Corridor. Surrounded by Westwood, Century City and Beverly Hills, immerse yourself into the heart of LA with a NY style twist from this luxurious, full service high-rise. Enjoy the comfort of 24hr security, valet parking, a pool, spa, gym, sauna & more wonderful amenities offered by the Westford from this two bedroom, two bathroom condo on the 7th floor.
This unit features a freshly remodeled kitchen, with brand new appliances, cabinets, countertops, backsplash and an abundance of natural light. The spacious Living room is stocked with a wet bar and provides tremendous views of Century City. Each bathroom has new tile floors, new cabinets and fresh paint. Listed for Lease & For Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10750 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
10750 Wilshire Boulevard has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10750 Wilshire Boulevard have?
Some of 10750 Wilshire Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10750 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10750 Wilshire Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10750 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10750 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10750 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10750 Wilshire Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 10750 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10750 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10750 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10750 Wilshire Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10750 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10750 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10750 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10750 Wilshire Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10750 Wilshire Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity