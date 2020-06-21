10750 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities
Experience breathtaking views from this newly remodeled condo in the illustrious Wilshire Corridor. Surrounded by Westwood, Century City and Beverly Hills, immerse yourself into the heart of LA with a NY style twist from this luxurious, full service high-rise. Enjoy the comfort of 24hr security, valet parking, a pool, spa, gym, sauna & more wonderful amenities offered by the Westford from this two bedroom, two bathroom condo on the 7th floor.
This unit features a freshly remodeled kitchen, with brand new appliances, cabinets, countertops, backsplash and an abundance of natural light. The spacious Living room is stocked with a wet bar and provides tremendous views of Century City. Each bathroom has new tile floors, new cabinets and fresh paint. Listed for Lease & For Sale.