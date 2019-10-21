All apartments in Los Angeles
10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103

10721 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

10721 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
$2495 - 2 Bd/2BA Apt with a tree house feel! - Property Id: 128904

Book Appt: Carolyn (818) 421-2180 Call/Text.
Open house Sat: 11am-2pm

Deena's Villas is a charming urban building with country style architecture. Toluca Lake is a hot spot for culture, art and community involvement. It is minutes away from the NoHo arts district and Universal Studios. It is an 11 unit building with a laundry room and trash chute on the 1st floor.

Step inside to find gorgeous wood floors throughout main areas and a large tract of greenery behind the apartment that provides plenty of privacy and shade in the summer. The kitchen has quartz counters with enough room for several chefs at one time, a breakfast bar, plenty of storage and energy efficient lighting. The guest bedroom is perfect for a home office. The master suite has a private bathroom. Both bathrooms feature tile flooring, LED light fixtures and quartz counters. 2 car parking. Pets OK with additional deposit and rent. Family owned and operated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128904
Property Id 128904

(RLNE4948490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 have any available units?
10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 have?
Some of 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 currently offering any rent specials?
10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 is pet friendly.
Does 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 offer parking?
Yes, 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 offers parking.
Does 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 have a pool?
No, 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 does not have a pool.
Does 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 have accessible units?
No, 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103 has units with dishwashers.
