10721 Moorpark St. Apt 103

Deena's Villas is a charming urban building with country style architecture. Toluca Lake is a hot spot for culture, art and community involvement. It is minutes away from the NoHo arts district and Universal Studios. It is an 11 unit building with a laundry room and trash chute on the 1st floor.



Step inside to find gorgeous wood floors throughout main areas and a large tract of greenery behind the apartment that provides plenty of privacy and shade in the summer. The kitchen has quartz counters with enough room for several chefs at one time, a breakfast bar, plenty of storage and energy efficient lighting. The guest bedroom is perfect for a home office. The master suite has a private bathroom. Both bathrooms feature tile flooring, LED light fixtures and quartz counters. 2 car parking. Pets OK with additional deposit and rent. Family owned and operated.

