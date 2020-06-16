All apartments in Los Angeles
10668 Eastborne Ave. #205

10668 Eastborne Avenue · (310) 400-6148
Location

10668 Eastborne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1531 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Corner Unit with Washer/Dryer in Prime Westwood - Newly remodeled condo in a well maintained building in a prime Westwood area. Private corner unit with only one common wall. Features include: Spacious living room with fireplace, a formal dining room that opens to a roomy designer kitchen with windows and plenty of natural light. Two separate sunny bedroom suites with open views and large, organized walk-in-closets. Unit also includes private storage room, balcony, in-unit washer and dryer and 2 parking spaces.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5334797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 have any available units?
10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 have?
Some of 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 currently offering any rent specials?
10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 pet-friendly?
No, 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 offer parking?
Yes, 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 does offer parking.
Does 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 have a pool?
No, 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 does not have a pool.
Does 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 have accessible units?
No, 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10668 Eastborne Ave. #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
