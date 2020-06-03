All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1061 Masselin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1061 Masselin Ave
Last updated December 30 2019 at 9:44 AM

1061 Masselin Ave

1061 Masselin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1061 Masselin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
South Masselin Avenue
South of Olympic, One block West of Hauser Blvd.

Historical building located in the Prestigious Miracle Mile (Quiet) Neighborhood, centrally located, close to the Grove, LACMA, Restaurants, minutes to Beverly Hills, and Century City. Large upstairs 2BR, 1 Bath, with large balcony, large living room with decorative fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, including granite counter top, stove, microwave range hood, garbage disposal; separate laundry room with hookup for washer/dryer, double pane windows throughout the unit including window treatments; rent includes one garage space with an enclosed loft. Common area includes an inside courtyard garden and a landscaped backyard for entertainment.
Contact Sonia or Ken

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Masselin Ave have any available units?
1061 Masselin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 Masselin Ave have?
Some of 1061 Masselin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Masselin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Masselin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Masselin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1061 Masselin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1061 Masselin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1061 Masselin Ave offers parking.
Does 1061 Masselin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 Masselin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Masselin Ave have a pool?
No, 1061 Masselin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Masselin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1061 Masselin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Masselin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1061 Masselin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College