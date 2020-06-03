1061 Masselin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

South Masselin Avenue

South of Olympic, One block West of Hauser Blvd.



Historical building located in the Prestigious Miracle Mile (Quiet) Neighborhood, centrally located, close to the Grove, LACMA, Restaurants, minutes to Beverly Hills, and Century City. Large upstairs 2BR, 1 Bath, with large balcony, large living room with decorative fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, including granite counter top, stove, microwave range hood, garbage disposal; separate laundry room with hookup for washer/dryer, double pane windows throughout the unit including window treatments; rent includes one garage space with an enclosed loft. Common area includes an inside courtyard garden and a landscaped backyard for entertainment.

Contact Sonia or Ken