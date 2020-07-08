10609 Bloomfield Street

Amenities
Luxury condo in a highly desirable location, modern 2 bdrm, 2 bath is situated in the heart of Toluca Lake. This spacious light-filled beauty features dramatic high ceilings, recessed lighting and top quality hardwood flooring. Be welcomed with the open living room/dining area that leads to a stunning gourmet chef's kitchen. Kitchen features include custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances, complete with a breakfast bar. Master suite features luxurious spa tub and shower, dual sinks, walk-in closets, and additional storage space. Second bedroom provides plenty of space for a home office or guest bedroom. Other features include gated entry for your security, elevator and subterranean tandem two-car parking. Conveniently situated next to all major studios, Hollywood, shops and upscale dining, with easy freeway access.