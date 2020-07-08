All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10609 Bloomfield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10609 Bloomfield Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 PM

10609 Bloomfield Street

10609 Bloomfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10609 Bloomfield Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
hot tub
Luxury condo in a highly desirable location, modern 2 bdrm, 2 bath is situated in the heart of Toluca Lake. This spacious light-filled beauty features dramatic high ceilings, recessed lighting and top quality hardwood flooring. Be welcomed with the open living room/dining area that leads to a stunning gourmet chef's kitchen. Kitchen features include custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances, complete with a breakfast bar. Master suite features luxurious spa tub and shower, dual sinks, walk-in closets, and additional storage space. Second bedroom provides plenty of space for a home office or guest bedroom. Other features include gated entry for your security, elevator and subterranean tandem two-car parking. Conveniently situated next to all major studios, Hollywood, shops and upscale dining, with easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10609 Bloomfield Street have any available units?
10609 Bloomfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10609 Bloomfield Street have?
Some of 10609 Bloomfield Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10609 Bloomfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
10609 Bloomfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10609 Bloomfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 10609 Bloomfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10609 Bloomfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 10609 Bloomfield Street offers parking.
Does 10609 Bloomfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10609 Bloomfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10609 Bloomfield Street have a pool?
No, 10609 Bloomfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 10609 Bloomfield Street have accessible units?
Yes, 10609 Bloomfield Street has accessible units.
Does 10609 Bloomfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10609 Bloomfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College