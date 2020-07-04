1057 Masselin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

South of Olympic, One block West of Hauser Blvd



Historical building located in the Prestigious Miracle Mile (Quiet) Neighborhood, centrally located, close to the Grove, LACMA, SAG, Restaurants, minutes to Beverly Hills, and Century City. Large downstairs 2BR, 1 Bath, with high ceilings and several walk in closets, large living room with decorative fireplace and guest closet, formal dining room, hardwood floors, completely remodeled kitchen and bathroom, including new kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, and new appliances, including a stove and microwave range hood, and garbage disposal; updated bathroom with new tiles and designer fixtures; separate laundry room with hookup for washer/dryer, and new double pane windows throughout the unit including window treatments; rent includes one garage space with an enclosed loft. Common area includes an inside courtyard garden and a landscaped backyard for entertainment. Contact Sonia or Ken