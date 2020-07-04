All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1057 Masselin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1057 Masselin Ave
Last updated December 30 2019 at 9:44 AM

1057 Masselin Ave

1057 Masselin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1057 Masselin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
South of Olympic, One block West of Hauser Blvd

Historical building located in the Prestigious Miracle Mile (Quiet) Neighborhood, centrally located, close to the Grove, LACMA, SAG, Restaurants, minutes to Beverly Hills, and Century City. Large downstairs 2BR, 1 Bath, with high ceilings and several walk in closets, large living room with decorative fireplace and guest closet, formal dining room, hardwood floors, completely remodeled kitchen and bathroom, including new kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, and new appliances, including a stove and microwave range hood, and garbage disposal; updated bathroom with new tiles and designer fixtures; separate laundry room with hookup for washer/dryer, and new double pane windows throughout the unit including window treatments; rent includes one garage space with an enclosed loft. Common area includes an inside courtyard garden and a landscaped backyard for entertainment. Contact Sonia or Ken

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Masselin Ave have any available units?
1057 Masselin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 Masselin Ave have?
Some of 1057 Masselin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Masselin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Masselin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Masselin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1057 Masselin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1057 Masselin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1057 Masselin Ave offers parking.
Does 1057 Masselin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1057 Masselin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Masselin Ave have a pool?
No, 1057 Masselin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1057 Masselin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1057 Masselin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Masselin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 Masselin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College