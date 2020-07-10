All apartments in Los Angeles
10418 Woodbridge Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

10418 Woodbridge Street

10418 Woodbridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

10418 Woodbridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnificent Modern Beauty! This spectacular remodel has been designed and handcrafted with excellence and precision! 3 Bedrooms. 3.5 Baths with a den or convertible 4th bedroom. Some Amazing home features include: spacious open formal living with high vaulted ceilings, decorative fireplace and Stylish Terrazzo Flooring. Formal dining area with comfortable open floor plan, Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with stunning Calcutta Quartz counter tops, top of the line stainless steal Viking appliances including 6 burner stove, range hood and big Sub Zero. Modern style, designer custom soft closing cabinetry, chefs prep Island/breakfast bar with deep Kohler sink and stylish high-end Brizo hardware and fixtures. Gorgeous European Oak Engineered Flooring lead to upper level. All bathrooms beautifully remodeled with designer Kohler fixtures, hardware, with marble and quarts counters. Two Master suites with balcony views and professionally organized walk-in closets. Tech friendly Nest thermostat, security Ring doorbell, all new custom doors throughout with sleek modern hardware, new energy efficient windows and New electrical and plumbing. Big patio for outdoor entertaining, professionally landscaped yards with lush new sod and mindful drought tolerant flora. Attached two car garage with convenient access to home. Prestigious Toluca Lake Location in highly desired neighborhood - GORGEOUS Remodel A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10418 Woodbridge Street have any available units?
10418 Woodbridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10418 Woodbridge Street have?
Some of 10418 Woodbridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10418 Woodbridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
10418 Woodbridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10418 Woodbridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 10418 Woodbridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10418 Woodbridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 10418 Woodbridge Street offers parking.
Does 10418 Woodbridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10418 Woodbridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10418 Woodbridge Street have a pool?
No, 10418 Woodbridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 10418 Woodbridge Street have accessible units?
No, 10418 Woodbridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10418 Woodbridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10418 Woodbridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
