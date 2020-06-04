All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10359 Diamond Way

10359 Diamond Way · No Longer Available
Location

10359 Diamond Way, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Available 03/01/19 House for Rent - Property Id: 98358

Beautiful smart home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. There is an extra space that is perfect for an office, computer room, or playroom... Beautiful kitchen with Caesar stone counter tops with designer backsplashes, island with sink, and stainless-steel appliances. The living room is open and spacious with room for a dining table with a view of the backyard.
Energy efficient features: include, Solar Power System, LED recessed lighting, tankless water heater, and dual glazed windows. Stackable washer and dryer. A two car garage that has direct access to the Smart house technology that will allow remote control of front door camera, home thermostat, lighting control in two zones, front door lock and garage door opener from smart device.
Property is located near of Angeles National Forest, Hansen Dam Park, hiking, biking, golfing, Discovery Cube.
Conveniently located near the 5, 118 and 210 freeways.

Call or text Lorain Estrada, for a showing Cell (213)446-9480

Pets Allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98358
Property Id 98358

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4678647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

