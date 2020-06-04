10359 Diamond Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Available 03/01/19 House for Rent - Property Id: 98358



Beautiful smart home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. There is an extra space that is perfect for an office, computer room, or playroom... Beautiful kitchen with Caesar stone counter tops with designer backsplashes, island with sink, and stainless-steel appliances. The living room is open and spacious with room for a dining table with a view of the backyard.

Energy efficient features: include, Solar Power System, LED recessed lighting, tankless water heater, and dual glazed windows. Stackable washer and dryer. A two car garage that has direct access to the Smart house technology that will allow remote control of front door camera, home thermostat, lighting control in two zones, front door lock and garage door opener from smart device.

Property is located near of Angeles National Forest, Hansen Dam Park, hiking, biking, golfing, Discovery Cube.

Conveniently located near the 5, 118 and 210 freeways.



Call or text Lorain Estrada, for a showing Cell (213)446-9480



Pets Allowed

No Dogs Allowed



