10231 Russett Avenue

Location

10231 Russett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home for Rent! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Sunland. Large fenced backyard and separate detached room perfect for office, studio or workshop. Two car garage. Shopping and restaurants nearby! The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, La Vaquita Farm and Foothill Market & Deli. Nearby coffee shops include Urban Fresh Cafe, Yum Yum Donuts and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Double Deal Pizza Co, Rice Avenue and My Thai. The home is near Howard Finn Park, Little Landers Park and Verdugo Mountains

(RLNE4570993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10231 Russett Avenue have any available units?
10231 Russett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10231 Russett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10231 Russett Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10231 Russett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10231 Russett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10231 Russett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10231 Russett Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10231 Russett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10231 Russett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10231 Russett Avenue have a pool?
No, 10231 Russett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10231 Russett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10231 Russett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10231 Russett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10231 Russett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10231 Russett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10231 Russett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
