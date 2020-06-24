All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 17 2019 at 8:52 AM

1 99th Street

1 East 99th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 East 99th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Congress Southeast

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a home for rent for short term. It is month to month and no pets. The home is recently renovated and will be ready for move-in April 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 99th Street have any available units?
1 99th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1 99th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 99th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 99th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 99th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1 99th Street offer parking?
No, 1 99th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1 99th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 99th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 99th Street have a pool?
No, 1 99th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 99th Street have accessible units?
No, 1 99th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 99th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 99th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 99th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 99th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
