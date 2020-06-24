Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1 99th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1 99th Street
Last updated June 17 2019 at 8:52 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1 99th Street
1 East 99th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1 East 99th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Congress Southeast
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a home for rent for short term. It is month to month and no pets. The home is recently renovated and will be ready for move-in April 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 99th Street have any available units?
1 99th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1 99th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 99th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 99th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 99th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1 99th Street offer parking?
No, 1 99th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1 99th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 99th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 99th Street have a pool?
No, 1 99th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 99th Street have accessible units?
No, 1 99th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 99th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 99th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 99th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 99th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College