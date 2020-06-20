All apartments in Long Beach
International Tower

700 E Ocean Blvd · (657) 253-3352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
Located in downtown Long Beach, within walking distance to: Marina, Shoreline Village, LB Convention Center, Aquarium of the Pacific. Pine Avenue Restaurants & Theaters . Five Blocks to BLUE LINE Station ( Light Rail to Downtown Los Angeles) Convenient to the 710, 405, 605 & 105 Freeways. Approximately 30 minutes for Los Angeles Airport (LAX). Located on the corner of Ocean Blvd. & Shoreline Drive. Convenient to Beach and the beach bike path which connects to Los Angeles River Path and Huntington Beach..

With views of LA Mountains, Signal Hills and Ocean from the balcony.

Wheelchair access, Elevator, Parking, Pool, Fitness center, Club house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does International Tower have any available units?
International Tower has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does International Tower have?
Some of International Tower's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is International Tower currently offering any rent specials?
International Tower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is International Tower pet-friendly?
No, International Tower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does International Tower offer parking?
Yes, International Tower does offer parking.
Does International Tower have units with washers and dryers?
No, International Tower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does International Tower have a pool?
Yes, International Tower has a pool.
Does International Tower have accessible units?
Yes, International Tower has accessible units.
Does International Tower have units with dishwashers?
No, International Tower does not have units with dishwashers.
