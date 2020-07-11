/
apartments with washer dryer
233 Apartments for rent in Westminster, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Westminster
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Little Saigon
10191 Finchley Avenue
10191 Finchley Avenue, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1395 sqft
Move in Ready! Located in the most sought out neighborhood,steps away from Post Elementary School,Bowling Green Park,centrally located between the 22 & 405 freeways & a short drive away from the Little Saigon Mall, local markets & shopping centers.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Westminster
7773 11th Street
7773 11th Street, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath with a garage offered shade from a large Magnolia tree. Gas stove, fresh paint and flooring with remodeled bathroom. Washer and dryer hook ups inside of the home (owner will leave washer and dryer for tenant to use).
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Westminster
14041 Locust Street
14041 Locust Street, Westminster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
962 sqft
Brand new community conveniently located in the heart of Westminister, next to shopping centers, ample restaurants, Westminer District schools, various places of worship and community parks, the complex is within two blocks of access to both the
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
6122 Hefley 44
6122 Hefley Street, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1524 sqft
3 Bd 2.5 Ba 1524sf Townhome Westminster $2,600 - Property Id: 245389 Wow! Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2 1/2 Ba, 2 story Condo has 1,524 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you need, exactly where you need it. 2-car garage and private patio.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
23 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,017
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
33 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Washington
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,920
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
34 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,851
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton
12619 LANSDALE CIRCLE #172
12619 Lansdale Circle, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
883 sqft
GREAT UPPER 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY IN STANTON - LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY HAS TWO BATHS, STACK WASHER AND DRYER, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, ASSIGNED CARPORT, EXTRA STORAGE, TWO BALCONIES.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
16861 Newland Street
16861 Newland Street, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This front unit with a private patio has an open floorplan.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9155 Westminster Ave
9155 Westminster Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1132 sqft
9155 Westminster Ave Available 07/18/20 NICE 2BD & 2.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
15862 Belfast Lane
15862 Belfast Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1340 sqft
Welcome, Home! As this 1340 sq, ft Single-family Residence offers one Master bedroom and two large guest bedrooms. Family Living room and dining area, two-car garage with direct access, washer and Dryer in the garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Washington
7892 Holt Dr 7
7892 Holt Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Unit 7 Available 07/22/20 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 316318 This unit is located 0.5 miles from Bella Terra outlet, Pavilions Place, local restaurants, Starbucks, and the 405 freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Westminster
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
52 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,017
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,152
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
24 Units Available
The Colony
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,989
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1081 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Fountain Valley
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
899 sqft
Complex in the center of Fountain Valley. Spacious apartments with access to community garden, fitness center, heated pool and spa. Close to Mile Square Regional Park and Fountain Valley Recreation Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,907
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
3 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,879
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes with unique hardwood floors and other designer finishes. Located within walking distance of convenient shopping and dining, with pool, hot tub, and gym right at home.
