apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM
149 Apartments for rent in Stanton, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton
12619 LANSDALE CIRCLE #172
12619 Lansdale Circle, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
883 sqft
GREAT UPPER 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY IN STANTON - LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY HAS TWO BATHS, STACK WASHER AND DRYER, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, ASSIGNED CARPORT, EXTRA STORAGE, TWO BALCONIES.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton
10231 Lotus Ct
10231 Lotus Ct, Stanton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1608 sqft
4Bd/2.5 Ba Home (2014) on Lotus In Stanton $3000 - Property Id: 134035 Available for move in July 1st. Recently constructed in 2014. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with over 1,600 square feet of gorgeous living space.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton
7895 West Cerritos Avenue
7895 Cerritos Avenue, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1173 sqft
Two bed, two bath and a half town home located conveniently near 91 and 22 freeways. This two story town house has wood flooring throughout both floor, matching black appliances, and a cozy fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Stanton
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9332 Melba Dr
9332 Melba Drive, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Adorable Garden Grove Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upon entering will lead you to the kitchen which includes refrigerator and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Stanton
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
52 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
32 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,006
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1184 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
The Colony
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
23 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,017
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Westminster
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
33 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Washington
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
15 Units Available
Goldenwest
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1000 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,920
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
34 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,851
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature private balconies or patios, tiled floors in bathrooms and kitchens, and all kitchen appliances. Communal pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
The Colony
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,015
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,299
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1106 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 18 at 05:06pm
16 Units Available
The Colony
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,650
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,939
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Eadington Ave
1216 South Eadington Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316791 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.
