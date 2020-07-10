/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
131 Apartments for rent in Cerritos, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
27 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Cerritos
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
La Palma
8475 Cedarview Court
8475 Cedarview Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
985 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo! New Carpet & Paint! Kitchen with Granite Counters & Tile Flooring! New Stack Washer & Dryer in Unit! 2 Carport Parking Spaces!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Artesia
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.
Results within 5 miles of Cerritos
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,230
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
12 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
4 Units Available
East Whittier City
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South of Conant
3502 Montair Ave
3502 Montair Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
2190 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 4bedroom, 3bath home in a highly desired area of Long Beach. - This spacious, newly remodeled 4bedroom, 3bath home is located in a highly desired area of Long Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Los Altos
2274 ALBURY AVENUE
2274 Albury Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
BEAUTIFUL HOME NEWLY UPGRADED IN LOS ALTOS - Beautiful newly upgraded 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Single Family Resident located in the desirable neighborhood of Los Altos.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14125 Coteau Dr
14125 Coteau Drive, South Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment near many schools. - Property Id: 299256 First month is five hundred dollars off! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299256 Property Id 299256 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850960)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Artesia Freeway Corridor
2820 70th Street
2820 E 70th St, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1284 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Unit with central heating and A/C, laundry and on-site parking. Secure duplex property near restaurants, and shopping centers in Long Beach and Paramount.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Traffic Circle
4144 E. Mendez St.
4144 Mendez Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/30/20 Villa Pacifica - Property Id: 218464 Condominium: 2 gated parking spaces, a separate on-site storage unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Paramount
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton
10231 Lotus Ct
10231 Lotus Ct, Stanton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1608 sqft
4Bd/2.5 Ba Home (2014) on Lotus In Stanton $3000 - Property Id: 134035 Available for move in July 1st. Recently constructed in 2014. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with over 1,600 square feet of gorgeous living space.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Apartment Row
3963 GREEN AVENUE
3963 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3963 GREEN AVE LOS ALAMITOS - IN PREP THIS TOWN HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHROOMS OPEN CEILING WITH CAN LIGHTING IN LIVING AND MASTER BEDROOM, OPEN FLOOR STYLE KITCHEN PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING COMES WITH STAINLESS STEEL DOUBLE DOOR
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Bixby Knolls
4477 North Banner Drive - 4
4477 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
647 sqft
Property Address: 4477 North Banner Drive, #4, Long Beach, CA 90807 For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona Ramona @ entouragepm.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton
7895 West Cerritos Avenue
7895 Cerritos Avenue, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1173 sqft
Two bed, two bath and a half town home located conveniently near 91 and 22 freeways. This two story town house has wood flooring throughout both floor, matching black appliances, and a cozy fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
8501 Kendor Drive
8501 Kendor Drive, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
387 sqft
Unique Opportunity! Newly renovated private studio with private entry, private yard and a single designated parking space. New flooring, new paint, new cabinets, A/C wall unit, recessed lights and more.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
14744 Grayville Drive
14744 Grayville Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1616 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada, Near Biola University - 3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada $2795 monthly rent, $2795 security deposit, $500 pet deposit 14744 Grayville Drive La Mirada CA 90638 Large formal living room and formal
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress
5643 Vonnie Lane
5643 Vonnie Ln, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Apartment! Washer & Dryer Included inside Unit! 1 Parking Space!
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
13404 La Jolla Circle
13404 La Jolla Circle, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1067 sqft
Landmark Senior Community in La Mirada. 55+can live this community. Gated Community 24 Hours 7 days. Upper Level Unite, Kitchen Granite counter Top, Laminate wood floor ( Living Room, Dining Area, Floor).
