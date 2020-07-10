/
apartments with washer dryer
158 Apartments for rent in Cypress, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
La Palma
8475 Cedarview Court
8475 Cedarview Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
985 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo! New Carpet & Paint! Kitchen with Granite Counters & Tile Flooring! New Stack Washer & Dryer in Unit! 2 Carport Parking Spaces!
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress
5643 Vonnie Lane
5643 Vonnie Ln, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Apartment! Washer & Dryer Included inside Unit! 1 Parking Space!
Results within 1 mile of Cypress
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Apartment Row
3963 GREEN AVENUE
3963 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3963 GREEN AVE LOS ALAMITOS - IN PREP THIS TOWN HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHROOMS OPEN CEILING WITH CAN LIGHTING IN LIVING AND MASTER BEDROOM, OPEN FLOOR STYLE KITCHEN PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING COMES WITH STAINLESS STEEL DOUBLE DOOR
Results within 5 miles of Cypress
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
29 Units Available
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
23 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,017
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
27 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Westminster
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,000
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,920
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
34 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,851
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South of Conant
3502 Montair Ave
3502 Montair Avenue, Long Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
2190 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 4bedroom, 3bath home in a highly desired area of Long Beach. - This spacious, newly remodeled 4bedroom, 3bath home is located in a highly desired area of Long Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Park Estates
5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy 212
5585 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
913 sqft
2B/2B Long Beach Condo - Property Id: 264973 Location!!! Walk/Bike to CSULB, parks, shops, marina, beach, golf course, public transportation access! 2Bed-2Bath end unit on 2nd floor with 913 sq ft of space! Fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher & one
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10631 Lakeside Drive S # E
10631 Lakeside Drive South, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
797 sqft
Lakeside Condo Community: Lower Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, - $1595 1st MONTH RENT! Lakeside Condo Community: Lower Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Quartz Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar,
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Los Altos
2274 ALBURY AVENUE
2274 Albury Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
BEAUTIFUL HOME NEWLY UPGRADED IN LOS ALTOS - Beautiful newly upgraded 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Single Family Resident located in the desirable neighborhood of Los Altos.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton
12619 LANSDALE CIRCLE #172
12619 Lansdale Circle, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
883 sqft
GREAT UPPER 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY IN STANTON - LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY HAS TWO BATHS, STACK WASHER AND DRYER, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, ASSIGNED CARPORT, EXTRA STORAGE, TWO BALCONIES.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5552 Fernhill Cir A
5552 Fernhill Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
900 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Golf Course View - Property Id: 314788 Downstairs right across from the golf course, tile flooring, large living room with an attached dining room, dual pane windows, patio, 1full & 1/4 baths, 2 bedrooms with
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9332 Melba Dr
9332 Melba Drive, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Adorable Garden Grove Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upon entering will lead you to the kitchen which includes refrigerator and dishwasher.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton
10231 Lotus Ct
10231 Lotus Ct, Stanton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1608 sqft
4Bd/2.5 Ba Home (2014) on Lotus In Stanton $3000 - Property Id: 134035 Available for move in July 1st. Recently constructed in 2014. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with over 1,600 square feet of gorgeous living space.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
10361 garden grove Boulevard
10361 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This ground floor single level unit condo offers 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom w/ 2 parking spaces in the detached garage. Bright and spacious living room opens to the oversized private patio and it has fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
SEADIP
6093 Loynes Drive
6093 Loynes Drive, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1600 sqft
Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Little Saigon
10191 Finchley Avenue
10191 Finchley Avenue, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1395 sqft
Move in Ready! Located in the most sought out neighborhood,steps away from Post Elementary School,Bowling Green Park,centrally located between the 22 & 405 freeways & a short drive away from the Little Saigon Mall, local markets & shopping centers.
