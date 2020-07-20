Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

952 East Second Street #9 Available 04/01/19 Spacious One-Bedroom Close to the Beach - Located only 2 blocks to the beach, this gorgeous remodeled apartment is a real gem! With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts nearly 650 square feet. With hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout, the unit is spacious and very light, bright, and airy. There is a remodeled kitchen with new quartz counter tops, new gas range and new refrigerator. The bedroom comes with plenty of closet storage and a ceiling fan. The bathroom is also remodeled. The property has community outdoor dining area plus shared laundry room. Parking is available through the homeowner's association.

A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 952 E. 2nd Street #9, Long Beach, CA 90802.

Please call for a private viewing appointment - (562) 233-9999.



