952 East Second Street #9
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

952 East Second Street #9

952 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

952 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
952 East Second Street #9 Available 04/01/19 Spacious One-Bedroom Close to the Beach - Located only 2 blocks to the beach, this gorgeous remodeled apartment is a real gem! With 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this property boasts nearly 650 square feet. With hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout, the unit is spacious and very light, bright, and airy. There is a remodeled kitchen with new quartz counter tops, new gas range and new refrigerator. The bedroom comes with plenty of closet storage and a ceiling fan. The bathroom is also remodeled. The property has community outdoor dining area plus shared laundry room. Parking is available through the homeowner's association.
A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 952 E. 2nd Street #9, Long Beach, CA 90802.
Please call for a private viewing appointment - (562) 233-9999.

(RLNE2417405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 East Second Street #9 have any available units?
952 East Second Street #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 East Second Street #9 have?
Some of 952 East Second Street #9's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 East Second Street #9 currently offering any rent specials?
952 East Second Street #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 East Second Street #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 952 East Second Street #9 is pet friendly.
Does 952 East Second Street #9 offer parking?
Yes, 952 East Second Street #9 offers parking.
Does 952 East Second Street #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 East Second Street #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 East Second Street #9 have a pool?
No, 952 East Second Street #9 does not have a pool.
Does 952 East Second Street #9 have accessible units?
No, 952 East Second Street #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 952 East Second Street #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 East Second Street #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
