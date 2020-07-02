All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 95 Via Di Roma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
95 Via Di Roma
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

95 Via Di Roma

95 North via Di Roma Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

95 North via Di Roma Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NAPLES CLASSIC 1 BED house w/office! Refinished Hardwood floors, small yard & garage! Washer/Dryer hookups in garage. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1119921?source=marketing

Animals - Pets May Be Considered
No cosigners
Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections
Renters insurance Policy purchased prior to move in

DRE#00793646

(RLNE2084018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Via Di Roma have any available units?
95 Via Di Roma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Via Di Roma have?
Some of 95 Via Di Roma's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Via Di Roma currently offering any rent specials?
95 Via Di Roma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Via Di Roma pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Via Di Roma is pet friendly.
Does 95 Via Di Roma offer parking?
Yes, 95 Via Di Roma offers parking.
Does 95 Via Di Roma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Via Di Roma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Via Di Roma have a pool?
No, 95 Via Di Roma does not have a pool.
Does 95 Via Di Roma have accessible units?
No, 95 Via Di Roma does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Via Di Roma have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Via Di Roma does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine