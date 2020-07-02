95 Via Di Roma

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NAPLES CLASSIC 1 BED house w/office! Refinished Hardwood floors, small yard & garage! Washer/Dryer hookups in garage. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1119921?source=marketing



Animals - Pets May Be Considered

No cosigners

Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount

One year on job, or prior similar job

One year of current rental history

NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED

Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections

Renters insurance Policy purchased prior to move in



DRE#00793646



(RLNE2084018)