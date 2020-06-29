947 E BROADWAY #10

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Upstairs Condo - This upstairs one bedroom, one bath condo is located in a gated building and features hardwood floors in the living room, hall and bedroom, new blinds throughout, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom as well as ample kitchen cabinet and hall closet space. The unit comes with a stove and refrigerator and includes a one car garage. It is located near local schools, parks, restaurants, and is within close proximity to the beach and DTLB.



**Please contact Ubaldina @ (310) 667-2576 for more information and showings**



Application Requirements:



1. Applicant should not pose a risk of harm to the rental property or others

2. Monthly Family Income must be at least two and a half (2.5) times the monthly rent

3. One Year of verifiable employment and rental history with no evictions

4. Clear Copies of a photo ID AND Social Security or ITIN AND Proof of income (minimum of 3 most current pay stubs)

5. Credit FICO score of 650 or higher is recommended (IF APPROVED anything lower may require an additional deposit)

6. $35 money order or cashier's check payable to Berro Management for the Application Fee per adult.

7. Co-signers are only accepted for Full-time students



No Pets Allowed



