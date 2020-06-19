All apartments in Long Beach
923 E Ocean Boulevard #7

923 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

923 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Beach access across the street and near all the activities Downtown Long Beach has to offer.Spacious floor plan and living area with fireplace. Features a master bathroom with separated bathroom and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout, bright kitchen with newer appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave), inside laundry, dining room area with sliding glass door from patio. Fresh and airy, easy access to Belmont Shore, Downtown Long Beach, public transportation, restaurants, parks and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 have any available units?
923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 have?
Some of 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 currently offering any rent specials?
923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 pet-friendly?
No, 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 offer parking?
Yes, 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 offers parking.
Does 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 have a pool?
No, 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 does not have a pool.
Does 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 have accessible units?
No, 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 E Ocean Boulevard #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
