923 E Ocean Boulevard #7

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Beach access across the street and near all the activities Downtown Long Beach has to offer.Spacious floor plan and living area with fireplace. Features a master bathroom with separated bathroom and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout, bright kitchen with newer appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave), inside laundry, dining room area with sliding glass door from patio. Fresh and airy, easy access to Belmont Shore, Downtown Long Beach, public transportation, restaurants, parks and more.