850 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub lobby

This is a rare opportunity to live in this Premium Lobby Level Unit at "The Pacific Condominiums", the most desired, residential high-rise on Ocean Blvd. This premium unit features a 180 degree panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean from the 12' floor to ceiling windows and the balcony stretching the length of the building. This 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath residence has 2643 sq.ft. and boasts a contemporary Kitchen with state of the art built-in appliances, a Master Bedroom Suite with a walk-in closet, a marble shower and separate Jacuzzi tub; Marble Flooring; and 2 parking spaces. Being the lone unit on the lobby level, offers a private rear entrance out to the street level guest parking lot and is just steps to the Pool and Gym. From sunrise to sunset, enjoy direct views of Catalina Island, the Queen Mary and the Pacific coastline. The balcony overlooks the bike and running path with a front seat view of all the beach activities. The amenities include an Elegant Lobby with a grand Porte Cochere, drop off and pick-up entrance. A formal Library & Party Lounge; a Fitness Center overlooking the Pool, Spa & Lobby Level BBQ Area; a Clubhouse with Beach Level BBQ & Fire Pit with direct beach access. There is 24/7 Security and onsite management & staff. Close to shops, the Convention Center, entertainment venues and fantastic restaurants.