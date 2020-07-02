All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated October 14 2019 at 11:08 AM

850 E Ocean Boulevard

850 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

850 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
This is a rare opportunity to live in this Premium Lobby Level Unit at "The Pacific Condominiums", the most desired, residential high-rise on Ocean Blvd.  This premium unit features a 180 degree panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean from the 12' floor to ceiling windows and the balcony stretching the length of the building. This 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath residence has 2643 sq.ft. and boasts a contemporary Kitchen with state of the art built-in appliances, a Master Bedroom Suite with a walk-in closet, a marble shower and separate Jacuzzi tub; Marble Flooring; and 2 parking spaces. Being the lone unit on the lobby level, offers a private rear entrance out to the street level guest parking lot and is just steps to the Pool and Gym. From sunrise to sunset, enjoy direct views of Catalina Island, the Queen Mary and the Pacific coastline. The balcony overlooks the bike and running path with a front seat view of all the beach activities. The amenities include an Elegant Lobby with a grand Porte Cochere, drop off and pick-up entrance. A formal Library & Party Lounge; a Fitness Center overlooking the Pool, Spa & Lobby Level BBQ Area; a Clubhouse with Beach Level BBQ & Fire Pit with direct beach access. There is 24/7 Security and onsite management & staff. Close to shops, the Convention Center, entertainment venues and fantastic restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
850 E Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 850 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
850 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 850 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 850 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 850 E Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 850 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 850 E Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 850 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 850 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 850 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 E Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

