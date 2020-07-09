All apartments in Long Beach
843 Magnolia Avenue
Last updated November 24 2019 at 10:22 PM

843 Magnolia Avenue

843 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

843 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
For private showing call or text 310-567-6068.

2 bdrm, 2.5 bath with private 2 car garage. Unit is available only as unfurnished so the furniture in pics will be removed. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave included. Solid Maple wood flooring on main floor and carpet upstairs. Outdoor patio can be used for entertainment, plants, or storage. Desirable interior unit with direct access to courtyard. Close to Pine and Shoreline Village and only 2 blocks to 710 freeway entrance.
As of Oct 2019 the Zillow "Rent Zestimate" is showing $2500/month for this complex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

