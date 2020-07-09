843 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

For private showing call or text 310-567-6068.



2 bdrm, 2.5 bath with private 2 car garage. Unit is available only as unfurnished so the furniture in pics will be removed. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave included. Solid Maple wood flooring on main floor and carpet upstairs. Outdoor patio can be used for entertainment, plants, or storage. Desirable interior unit with direct access to courtyard. Close to Pine and Shoreline Village and only 2 blocks to 710 freeway entrance.

As of Oct 2019 the Zillow "Rent Zestimate" is showing $2500/month for this complex!