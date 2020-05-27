838 Pine Ave Unit #404

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly

Quaint condo in Long Beach - For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541

Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net



2BR/2BA, 930 square foot pine avenue condo features grand entry with laminate wood flooring, laundry w/stacked washer and dryer- Galley gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, large pantry, stainless steel sink, stainless refrigerator, custom cabinets. Master bedroom & living area have sliding glass doors to private balcony (sound proofed double glazed along with the windows). Climate controlled air conditioning and central heating throughout. Owner covers water & trash. Beautiful building with elegant lobby; service for 2 elevators; 2 subterranean parking and community bike storage in a secured and monitored parking structure. Submit on pets, residents enjoy the close proximity to the beach, restaurants and shops as well as the seven mile bike path that heads towards local hot spots including the Pike, Shoreline Village, Queen Mary and Belmont Shore. A rooftop patio offers 360 degree views of Los Angeles, the mountains and the Pacific ocean as well as being an ideal place to sunbathe and a ground floor patio offers a tropical enclosed courtyard with a barbecue area.



Watch our video on the property:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHyb-0R3LkA



Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



(RLNE2630110)