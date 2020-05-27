All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

838 Pine Ave Unit #404

838 Pine Ave · No Longer Available
Location

838 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Quaint condo in Long Beach - For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

2BR/2BA, 930 square foot pine avenue condo features grand entry with laminate wood flooring, laundry w/stacked washer and dryer- Galley gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, large pantry, stainless steel sink, stainless refrigerator, custom cabinets. Master bedroom & living area have sliding glass doors to private balcony (sound proofed double glazed along with the windows). Climate controlled air conditioning and central heating throughout. Owner covers water & trash. Beautiful building with elegant lobby; service for 2 elevators; 2 subterranean parking and community bike storage in a secured and monitored parking structure. Submit on pets, residents enjoy the close proximity to the beach, restaurants and shops as well as the seven mile bike path that heads towards local hot spots including the Pike, Shoreline Village, Queen Mary and Belmont Shore. A rooftop patio offers 360 degree views of Los Angeles, the mountains and the Pacific ocean as well as being an ideal place to sunbathe and a ground floor patio offers a tropical enclosed courtyard with a barbecue area.

Watch our video on the property:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHyb-0R3LkA

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

(RLNE2630110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 have any available units?
838 Pine Ave Unit #404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 have?
Some of 838 Pine Ave Unit #404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 currently offering any rent specials?
838 Pine Ave Unit #404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 is pet friendly.
Does 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 offer parking?
Yes, 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 does offer parking.
Does 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 have a pool?
No, 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 does not have a pool.
Does 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 have accessible units?
No, 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 Pine Ave Unit #404 does not have units with dishwashers.
