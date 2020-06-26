All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

835 Cedar Ave Downstairs

835 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

835 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL SAVE $500 Spacious Studio in LB - Property Id: 165766

Spacious, downstairs single apartment, equipped with plenty of storage space build-ins, large closets, and a dining area.
On-site laundry
Includes stove, fridge, and microwave
Gas, water, trash paid
Rent is $1395 with a $1500 deposit; garage available for $100/mo
Small pet considered with additional deposit

Close to everything Long Beach has to offer- Downtown restaurants, nightlife, shopping, Shoreline Village,
Pine Ave., LB Arts District, The Queen Mary, Aquarium and THE BEACH!

Please call if you have questions
562) 252-6674
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165766
Property Id 165766

(RLNE5665219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs have any available units?
835 Cedar Ave Downstairs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs have?
Some of 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs currently offering any rent specials?
835 Cedar Ave Downstairs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs is pet friendly.
Does 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs offer parking?
Yes, 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs offers parking.
Does 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs have a pool?
No, 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs does not have a pool.
Does 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs have accessible units?
No, 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 Cedar Ave Downstairs does not have units with dishwashers.

