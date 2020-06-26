835 Cedar Ave Downstairs.

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL SAVE $500 Spacious Studio in LB - Property Id: 165766
Spacious, downstairs single apartment, equipped with plenty of storage space build-ins, large closets, and a dining area.
On-site laundry
Includes stove, fridge, and microwave
Gas, water, trash paid
Rent is $1395 with a $1500 deposit; garage available for $100/mo
Small pet considered with additional deposit
Close to everything Long Beach has to offer- Downtown restaurants, nightlife, shopping, Shoreline Village,
Pine Ave., LB Arts District, The Queen Mary, Aquarium and THE BEACH!
Please call if you have questions
562) 252-6674
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165766
Property Id 165766
(RLNE5665219)