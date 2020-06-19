809 Molino

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Long Beach Craftsman Home - Must see!!!! This charming two bedroom and 1.5 bath with a bonus room that would make a great office, den or extra bedroom includes custom paint, hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has been totally renovated and includes granite counters, a kitchen island w/ sink, wine rack, plenty of cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. This home has a long driveway which allows for multi-parking spaces, a garage and storage shed.



Located in the Rose Park Neighborhood this property is only nine blocks from the beach, less than three miles from CSULB, VA Hospital, and 405, 22 and 605 freeways.



Neighborhood schools are Willard Elementary, Jefferson Middle School and Wilson High School.



Pets welcome w/ an additional deposit (some dog breeds are excluded.)

1 year lease required

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Owner pays for gardener.



$3295 monthly

$3000 security deposit



Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. Sorry Section 8 and 3rd party checks are not accepted.



To view this property, please text or call Loresia at 562-206-3426.



(RLNE4829670)