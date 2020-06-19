All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

809 Molino

809 Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

809 Molino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Long Beach Craftsman Home - Must see!!!! This charming two bedroom and 1.5 bath with a bonus room that would make a great office, den or extra bedroom includes custom paint, hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has been totally renovated and includes granite counters, a kitchen island w/ sink, wine rack, plenty of cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. This home has a long driveway which allows for multi-parking spaces, a garage and storage shed.

Located in the Rose Park Neighborhood this property is only nine blocks from the beach, less than three miles from CSULB, VA Hospital, and 405, 22 and 605 freeways.

Neighborhood schools are Willard Elementary, Jefferson Middle School and Wilson High School.

Pets welcome w/ an additional deposit (some dog breeds are excluded.)
1 year lease required
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Owner pays for gardener.

$3295 monthly
$3000 security deposit

Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history. Sorry Section 8 and 3rd party checks are not accepted.

To view this property, please text or call Loresia at 562-206-3426.

(RLNE4829670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Molino have any available units?
809 Molino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Molino have?
Some of 809 Molino's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Molino currently offering any rent specials?
809 Molino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Molino pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Molino is pet friendly.
Does 809 Molino offer parking?
Yes, 809 Molino offers parking.
Does 809 Molino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Molino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Molino have a pool?
No, 809 Molino does not have a pool.
Does 809 Molino have accessible units?
No, 809 Molino does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Molino have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Molino does not have units with dishwashers.
