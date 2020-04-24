804 Loma Vista Drive

Amenities

Historical 1901 Home in Willmore District - This three bedroom two bath w/ a den, bonus room and laundry room includes fresh paint throughout, new flooring and refinished wood floors, fridge, vintage stove, washer/dryer hook-ups, long driveway that provides parking for two cars, open back yard and much more!



Located in the Willmore Historical District this is the oldest original home on the block! Close to 710 freeway, Blue-line Drake Park, & downtown.



This property is on schedule to be ready for viewing on September 4th .



Cat allowed with an additional $300 deposit. Sorry dogs are not allowed, no exceptions.

Tenant is required to pay all utilities, landlord pays for landscape service.



$2595 monthly

$2000 security deposit



Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history.



To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5133152)