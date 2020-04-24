All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 804 Loma Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
804 Loma Vista Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

804 Loma Vista Drive

804 N Loma Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

804 N Loma Vista Dr, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historical 1901 Home in Willmore District - This three bedroom two bath w/ a den, bonus room and laundry room includes fresh paint throughout, new flooring and refinished wood floors, fridge, vintage stove, washer/dryer hook-ups, long driveway that provides parking for two cars, open back yard and much more!

Located in the Willmore Historical District this is the oldest original home on the block! Close to 710 freeway, Blue-line Drake Park, & downtown.

This property is on schedule to be ready for viewing on September 4th .

Cat allowed with an additional $300 deposit. Sorry dogs are not allowed, no exceptions.
Tenant is required to pay all utilities, landlord pays for landscape service.

$2595 monthly
$2000 security deposit

Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 670 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history.

To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5133152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Loma Vista Drive have any available units?
804 Loma Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Loma Vista Drive have?
Some of 804 Loma Vista Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Loma Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Loma Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Loma Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Loma Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 804 Loma Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 804 Loma Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 804 Loma Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Loma Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Loma Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Loma Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Loma Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Loma Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Loma Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Loma Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine