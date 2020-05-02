801 Pine Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly

Stunning condo located in a prime downtown location just a few blocks from the beach, the Pike, and Pine street.

Spacious balconies with great city and mountain views, fireplace in a huge living room, dining area, indoor laundry, A/C, beautiful flooring, kitchen with pass through window to the dining room,large closets and plenty of storage. 2 secure tandem parking spaces included.

The building features a private secure entrance, serene lobby, has elevators, a sun deck, elevators and an enclosed courtyard.

Pet friendly (1 cat or dog under 20 lbs)

For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please ONLY TXT Gabriela Vargas at 562-972-6763. BRE NO. #01239606.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.