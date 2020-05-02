All apartments in Long Beach
801 Pine Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:54 PM

801 Pine Avenue

801 Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

801 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Stunning condo located in a prime downtown location just a few blocks from the beach, the Pike, and Pine street.
Spacious balconies with great city and mountain views, fireplace in a huge living room, dining area, indoor laundry, A/C, beautiful flooring, kitchen with pass through window to the dining room,large closets and plenty of storage. 2 secure tandem parking spaces included.
The building features a private secure entrance, serene lobby, has elevators, a sun deck, elevators and an enclosed courtyard.
Pet friendly (1 cat or dog under 20 lbs)
For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please ONLY TXT Gabriela Vargas at 562-972-6763. BRE NO. #01239606.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

