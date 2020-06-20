Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03
800 Termino Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
800 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Redone 2 Bedroom Condo! Parking Included! MOVE IN SPECIAL - Features:
-2BD/2BA
-PARKING INCLUDED!
-Washer and dryer hook-up's!
-Dining room
-New kitchen lighting
-New floors
-New paint
-New ceiling fans
-Stove included
**Move in specials are based on approved credit
Please call or text Rosa at (562) 899-0657 to view!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4925484)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 have any available units?
800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 have?
Some of 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 pet-friendly?
No, 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 offer parking?
Yes, 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 offers parking.
Does 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 have a pool?
No, 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 does not have a pool.
Does 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 have accessible units?
No, 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Termino Ave., #3 - 03 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Similar Pages
Long Beach 1 Bedrooms
Long Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with Parking
Long Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Long Beach
Bixby Park
Central Long Beach
Belmont Heights
Traffic Circle
Dairy
Apartments Near Colleges
Long Beach City College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine