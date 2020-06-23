800 Pacific Ave. #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard on-site laundry

1 Bed 1 Bath with Spacious Living Room and 2 Large Walk-In Closets in Long Beach - This unit is available for Section 8.



- Brand new paint.



- 1 Bed 1 Bath located in a charming mid rise in downtown Long Beach.



- Includes: Sharp 52" HD TV, TV console, Philips DVD player/recorder, stove, refrigerator, chopping block table, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, dishes and glasses, and a large beautiful wall mirror.



- Ground floor unit with convenient access.



- Ceiling fans.



- Spacious living room with hardwood floors.



- Open and bright kitchen with tiled floors.



- Good sized bedroom with large closets.



- On-site laundry.



- Beautiful courtyard with fountain and small park.



- Close To public transportation and close to shopping and restaurants.



- Street parking only.



- Tenant responsible for electricity.



No Pets Allowed



