Long Beach, CA
800 Pacific Ave. #101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

800 Pacific Ave. #101

800 Pacific Ave · No Longer Available
Location

800 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
on-site laundry
1 Bed 1 Bath with Spacious Living Room and 2 Large Walk-In Closets in Long Beach - This unit is available for Section 8.

- Brand new paint.

- 1 Bed 1 Bath located in a charming mid rise in downtown Long Beach.

- Includes: Sharp 52" HD TV, TV console, Philips DVD player/recorder, stove, refrigerator, chopping block table, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, dishes and glasses, and a large beautiful wall mirror.

- Ground floor unit with convenient access.

- Ceiling fans.

- Spacious living room with hardwood floors.

- Open and bright kitchen with tiled floors.

- Good sized bedroom with large closets.

- On-site laundry.

- Beautiful courtyard with fountain and small park.

- Close To public transportation and close to shopping and restaurants.

- Street parking only.

- Tenant responsible for electricity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3399880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Pacific Ave. #101 have any available units?
800 Pacific Ave. #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Pacific Ave. #101 have?
Some of 800 Pacific Ave. #101's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Pacific Ave. #101 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Pacific Ave. #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Pacific Ave. #101 pet-friendly?
No, 800 Pacific Ave. #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 800 Pacific Ave. #101 offer parking?
No, 800 Pacific Ave. #101 does not offer parking.
Does 800 Pacific Ave. #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Pacific Ave. #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Pacific Ave. #101 have a pool?
No, 800 Pacific Ave. #101 does not have a pool.
Does 800 Pacific Ave. #101 have accessible units?
No, 800 Pacific Ave. #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Pacific Ave. #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Pacific Ave. #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
