800 Pacific Ave. #101

Amenities
1 Bed 1 Bath with Spacious Living Room and 2 Large Walk-In Closets in Long Beach - This unit is available for Section 8.
- Brand new paint.
- 1 Bed 1 Bath located in a charming mid rise in downtown Long Beach.
- Includes: Sharp 52" HD TV, TV console, Philips DVD player/recorder, stove, refrigerator, chopping block table, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, dishes and glasses, and a large beautiful wall mirror.
- Ground floor unit with convenient access.
- Ceiling fans.
- Spacious living room with hardwood floors.
- Open and bright kitchen with tiled floors.
- Good sized bedroom with large closets.
- On-site laundry.
- Beautiful courtyard with fountain and small park.
- Close To public transportation and close to shopping and restaurants.
- Street parking only.
- Tenant responsible for electricity.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3399880)