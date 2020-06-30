All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

800 Pacific Ave

800 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

800 Pacific Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
Beautiful 1920's Apt near Downtown LB - Property Id: 228617

Historic 1 Bdrm 1 Bath in Vintage Building near East Village in Long Beach, walking distance to the Convention Center, the Beach, The Pike, the Aquarium and downtown LB. Gated Access and great neighbors with laundry on site. The building is nicely maintained to preserve the 1920s appeal. The Apt boasts beautiful hardwood floors, original 20s accents, stained glass windows, and new appliances with gas stove. 2 Air Conditioning units, 1 space heater and partially furnished. Less than 1 Block from the Blue Line Transit. Parking on street and a dog park around the corner. 1 Block from antique shops and 10min walk to the Art District. First and last month deposit required. Pets are ok with pet deposit. Contact Owner to Apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228617
Property Id 228617

(RLNE5584056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Pacific Ave have any available units?
800 Pacific Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Pacific Ave have?
Some of 800 Pacific Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
800 Pacific Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Pacific Ave is pet friendly.
Does 800 Pacific Ave offer parking?
No, 800 Pacific Ave does not offer parking.
Does 800 Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Pacific Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Pacific Ave have a pool?
No, 800 Pacific Ave does not have a pool.
Does 800 Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 800 Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Pacific Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

