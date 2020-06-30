800 Pacific Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 1920's Apt near Downtown LB - Property Id: 228617



Historic 1 Bdrm 1 Bath in Vintage Building near East Village in Long Beach, walking distance to the Convention Center, the Beach, The Pike, the Aquarium and downtown LB. Gated Access and great neighbors with laundry on site. The building is nicely maintained to preserve the 1920s appeal. The Apt boasts beautiful hardwood floors, original 20s accents, stained glass windows, and new appliances with gas stove. 2 Air Conditioning units, 1 space heater and partially furnished. Less than 1 Block from the Blue Line Transit. Parking on street and a dog park around the corner. 1 Block from antique shops and 10min walk to the Art District. First and last month deposit required. Pets are ok with pet deposit. Contact Owner to Apply.

